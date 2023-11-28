GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Myranda Stevens, a former volunteer youth football coach from Greeneville, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to five counts of aggravated statutory rape, according to the Greene County Criminal Court.

Court officials confirmed that Stevens pleaded guilty to charges that stem from a January investigation, in which the Greene County Sheriff’s Office discovered she had an “inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.”

The sheriff’s office reported in January that while she was volunteer coaching for the Greeneville/Greene County Youth Football Association from August to September 2022, Stevens, who was 42 at the time, developed an intimate relationship with one of the juvenile football players.

The Greene County Criminal Court said Stevens must serve 180 days incarcerated, then will be eligible for release. She was sentenced to two years for each of those guilty counts, totaling ten years. Those can be served in jail or on probation, the court told News Channel 11.