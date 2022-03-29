WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The hearing for a Johnson City man accused of sexual battery was reset on Tuesday, pushing a potential appearance back to May.

Jacob Spiess, who was arrested in mid-February following allegations of unwanted and inappropriate touching by a coworker, previously managed Bebettes: A New Orleans Coffeehouse.

According to Washington County General Sessions court officials, Spiess’s appearance was reset for May 2, 2022. Spiess has not yet entered a plea, and court officials told News Channel 11 that he is being represented by attorneys from the region.

The incident leading to Spiess’s arrest also prompted every Bebettes employee to resign in protest on January 25, and the business was forced to close for restaffing.