JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) arrested a man suspected of stealing 14 cameras from the John Sevier Center Monday after video from one of those cameras allegedly showed him walking to a corner where it was mounted just before it disconnected.

Nicholas Presnell, 25, faces charges of theft over $1,000 from a building and criminal trespass. He was being held at the Washington County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

An initial JCPD report filed Sunday shows a resident reported three cameras were stolen from the high-rise’s second, third and tenth floors. The complex’s manager reported the value of the cameras at $450, but neither had any information about a possible suspect.

Monday morning, though, an officer met with the manager and the building’s maintenance supervisor. The supervisor upped the number of missing cameras to 14, worth a total of $1,106, but also retrieved video from one of the missing cameras.

According to that report, the footage “shows listed suspect walk to the hallway corner where one camera is mounted. Video then shows the camera shaking, before it disconnects.”

The apartment manager told the officer Presnell had recently been placed on the Sevier Center’s trespass list.

Police arrested Presnell at King Commons Park at 5:30 p.m. Monday.