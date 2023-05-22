JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from Florida was arrested in Washington County, Tennessee on Friday following a traffic stop, according to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton.

According to a release, deputies stopped a white Honda sedan because of a brake light that was out and learned that the driver was wanted for a violation involving narcotics.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Samantha Chingliak, 37, from Labelle, Florida. Chingliak was wanted in Florida, the release states.

Chingliak was charged with being a fugitive from justice and was transported to the Wahington County Detention Center where she was being held on no bond, as of Monday morning. She is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.