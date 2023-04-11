KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are revisiting a 34-year-old murder case with ties to the Tri-Cities this week and are asking for the public’s help.

According to a press release from the Charlotte County, Florida Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), cold case detectives are in Kingsport Tuesday and hoping to speak with individuals connected to the 1988 murder of retired U.S. Army officer Robert Hecht.

November 16, 1988

On a Saturday night in Punta Gorda, Florida, 58-year-old Robert Hecht was seen speaking with a man who called himself “Ray” in a local bar. That sighting was the last time the retired Army officer was seen alive, and investigators have attempted to piece together the night’s events for decades.

The next morning, Hecht didn’t pick up when his sister called him for their weekly chat. After a report to local authorities, Hecht’s body was found inside his home. Investigators say he was “the obvious victim of murder.”

“Ray” was described as a white male with a Southern accent and told others in the bar that he was from Tennessee and Kentucky. On Nov. 28, 1988, witnesses saw Hecht’s Lincoln Town Car parked in Lenoir, North Carolina after a man resembling “Ray” entered a store nearby. A white woman with long blonde hair was also seen in the car’s passenger seat.

Photo: CCSO

On Dec. 1, 1988, Lenoir police found Hecht’s car parked on Main Street in Lenoir, where it appeared to have been sitting for several days.

After an “exhaustive” investigation, Hecht’s case went cold. In 2009, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit was formed and the homicide case was reopened.

2022 to Now

Efforts by CCSO identified “Ray” as Kenneth Ray Miller, who investigators believe was born in Kentucky and lived in Kingsport until his death in 2007. Investigators say a “direct connection” exists between Miller, Hecht’s home and the stolen car found in Lenoir.

Photos: CCSO

In order to answer long-standing questions about Hecht’s death, detectives with CCSO scheduled a Tuesday visit in Kingsport to search for the woman seen riding alongside Miller just days after the murder.

“Detectives strongly believe that this female can assist in this murder investigation,” a release from the CCSO said. “And they have no reason to believe that this female is involved in the murder.”

Anyone with information connected to Miller or the blonde-haired woman allegedly seen with him is encouraged to call CCSO detectives Kurt Mehl at 941-763-0582 or Mike Vogel at 94-763-9394.