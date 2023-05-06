TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — A warrant check at a residence in Tusculum led police to discover more than two ounces of meth, dozens of Suboxone tablets and fentanyl on Friday.

According to a release posted to the Tusculum Police Department’s social media, Nancy Sprague was arrested on outstanding warrants and drug charges following the warrant check at a residence on Briar Patch Lane.

After contacting Sprague, Tusculum Police deployed K-9 ‘Narco’ to search inside the residence, where officers uncovered 58 grams of methamphetamine, 38 Suboxone tablets, fentanyl and various forms of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

The release said Sprague was jailed on her existing outstanding warrants and the following new charges:

Manufacturing, Sell, and Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule III Narcotics

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Nancy Sprague was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, according to the release.