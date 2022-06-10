NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police recovered several narcotics from a Donelson area apartment on Thursday while serving a civil court order.

MNPD said in total, detectives seized two pounds of fentanyl powder, nearly 18,000 pressed fentanyl pills, 2.7 pounds of meth, 3.5 pounds of marijuana, an AR pistol loaded with 30 rounds, and a kilo press.

Several narcotics were recovered from a Donelson apartment while sheriff’s deputies were serving a court order. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While authorities were serving a court order, detectives recovered several pounds of narcotics from a Donelson home. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said sheriff’s deputies were on the property serving a civil court order. No one was reportedly home at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.