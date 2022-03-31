MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Illegal drugs, paraphernalia, and firearms were seized after authorities executed a federal search warrant in Mosheim on Wednesday.

According to the Mosheim Police Department, the warrant was executed at 85 Spring Street by local, state, and federal authorities.

The police department said investigators seized “an amount” of marijuana and other illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, vape cartridges, firearms, and ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Other agencies involved in the search warrant included the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Food and Drug Administration, and others. Both the local district attorney’s office and U.S. attorney’s office are involved in the investigation, according to Mosheim police.