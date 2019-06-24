FBI seeking ‘Big Box Bandit’ connected to Kingsport Walmart bank robbery

Investigators are seeking a man they say is connected to several bank robberies, including one in Kingsport.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “Big Box Bandit.”

Investigators believe the man robbed three banks and a check cashing business inside Walmart stores in Kingsport, Chattanooga, and Clinton in Tennessee and Shelbyville, Indiana. They also accuse him of robbing a standalone bank in Candler, North Carolina and carjacking someone in west Knoxville.

The man has been driving an older model Ford Taurus and most recently a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer stolen from Knoxville, according to the FBI.

If you know this person, or have any information about the robberies, you are asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov , or contact your local law enforcement.