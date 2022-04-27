(WJHL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday issued a Tennessee Most Wanted Alert on a man who escaped an officer-involved shooting at a Kingsport fast-food restaurant Tuesday night.

According to the TBI, Cody Keith Christian, 30, of Kingsport, faces several federal charges, including Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm. Christian is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen in the Kingsport area Tuesday night, the TBI stated, and a $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Previous reports from the TBI indicated that agents spotted Christian, who has served time in jail and prison for violent crimes, in a Cookout parking lot on East Stone Drive around 8:30 p.m. The agency stated that a TBI agent fired shots at Christian, but the circumstances leading up to the incident have not yet been released.

It is not known whether a bullet hit Christian, and authorities did not disclose how they believe Christian fled the scene.