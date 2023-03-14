SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man wanted on multiple charges after he allegedly hit and killed a man and his dog in Kingsport was found dead in Virginia, police announced Tuesday morning.

According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Jesse Carey, 28, of Kingsport, was found dead in Scott County, Virginia late Monday evening.

Carey faced several charges including vehicular homicide by recklessness, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death and a second offense of driving on a revoked license.

On Monday, Carey was added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list.

No further details were released, News Channel 11 has reached out to Scott County authorities for more information.