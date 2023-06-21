WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Fall Branch man was arrested after allegedly chasing victims and leading police on a multi-county pursuit.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies arrested Timothy Neeley, 39, just before midnight on Sunday after a police chase in Washington, Sullivan and Greene Counties.

The WCSO reports that a call started when deputies responded to a disturbance on Highway 93, where the complainant and victims told police they were being pursued by Neeley, who was allegedly in a vehicle trying to “wreck” the victims.

While deputies were pursuing Neeley, he reportedly crashed in a creek along Ryan Road in Greene County.

Neeley allegedly attempted to flee the scene, resulting in deputies releasing K9 Rico to search the area, the release states. Rico reportedly found Neeley in an overgrown embankment near the creek and was arrested.

Neeley was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault – Domestic (2 counts)

Domestic Assault – Simple

Driving on a Suspended License

Evading Arrest

Reckless Driving

As of Wednesday, Neeley is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $61,000 bond. He was set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.