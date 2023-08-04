WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Fall Brach man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a juvenile before hitting him in the head with the weapon.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Jimmie Crumley, 48, was charged with aggravated assault (domestic) after an incident Wednesday.

The WCSO reports Crumley and another person were arguing outside a home when a juvenile came outside. Crumley allegedly pointed a handgun at the juvenile during the confrontation and then hit the juvenile in the head with the gun.

Investigators report the other adult took the gun from Crumley. Crumley reportedly fled from the scene in a vehicle that belonged to the homeowner before deputies arrived.

The WCSO located Crumely “hiding behind a garage” about a mile away from where the incident occurred and was taken into custody.

As of Thursday, he was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond and was set to appear in court Thursday.