SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was found not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of several other charges Tuesday.

Court clerks told News Channel 11 Nicholas Collins was found not guilty of attempted second-degree murder in Sullivan County Criminal Court.

Photo: Nicholas Collins, courtesy of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Collins was found guilty of the following:

Domestic assault

Assault-bodily injury (2 counts)

Aggravated domestic assault

Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

Harassment

Collins is set to be sentenced on Nov. 9. He will remain in jail until his sentencing.

Collins previously served as a trooper with the THP. He was fired after an internal investigation, the THP informed News Channel 11 in 2022. Prior to his termination, Collins had been placed on leave from the highway patrol after he was served an order of protection. Sullivan County authorities reported Collins violated that order of protection multiple times, resulting in his arrests.

News Channel 11 previously obtained body camera footage from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office showing Collins being served with the original order of protection. In the video, Collins could be observed arguing with the officer serving it and claiming to know what the law said.