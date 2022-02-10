Escaped Sullivan Co. inmate’s arrest history dates back to 2013

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnny Brown is one of three inmates accused of crawling through an air vent to escape the Sullivan County Jail one week ago.

Brown is believed to be alive after the other two inmates — Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver — were reported to have died in Brunswick County, North Carolina following a multi-county police chase. The exact circumstances surrounding their deaths have yet to be released.

News Channel 11 obtained Brown’s arrest records from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which date back to 2013 and span across multiple jurisdictions. His earliest arrests involve driving on a suspended license in August 2013.

Nearly five years later in 2018, Brown was arrested again for driving on a suspended license in January and arrested a second time that year in December for violating an order of protection and driving on a suspended license.

Later that month, Kingsport police arrested Brown for stalking on Dec. 17. Arrest records revealed Brown was arrested the next day on numerous charges, including four counts of violating a protective order, attempted kidnapping, harassment, aggravated criminal trespassing and four counts of aggravated stalking.

He was arrested the next month in January 2019 for driving on a suspended license and two days later for violating his bond conditions. Later that year in June, Brown was charged with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession in Hawkins County.

Hawkins County deputies arrested Brown over a year later in December 2020 for speeding 21mph over the speed limit, driving on a revoked or suspended license, violation of financial responsibility, failure to appear, driving left of the center line and “obedience to traffic control device,” records showed.

Brown’s most recent arrest by Sullivan County deputies on Dec. 29, 2020 involved several charges, including six counts of protective order violations, driving while his license was suspended, five counts of aggravated stalking, harassment, domestic assault and failure to appear.

Police records revealed Brown has tattoos on his upper right arm, left leg and right leg. After Carr and Sarver’s deaths, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced they believed Brown could be in North Carolina.

He is described as the following:

50 years old

5 feet and 11 inches tall

200 pounds

Gray hair

Brown eyes

Anyone who spots Brown should avoid approaching him and call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.