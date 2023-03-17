ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after a month-long investigation by the Erwin Police Department (EPD).

A release from Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson states that officers had been making undercover methamphetamine purchases at a home on Shawnee Street for the past month. During that time, narcotics were purchased from three individuals.

According to the EPD, a search warrant was served at the home on Friday. Officers reportedly recovered meth and drug paraphernalia from the home.

Police arrested Shawn Patrick Wheeler, 33, of Jonesborough, and charged him with sale of Schedule II drugs, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Wheeler also reportedly had a warrant out for a previous charge of felony evading law enforcement.

The EPD also arrested Brian Wilson, 35, of Erwin, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, additional charges are pending in the case.