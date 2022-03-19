ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi County bus driver was arrested Friday after police say his driving sent three children to the hospital.

According to a press release from the Erwin Police Department (EPD), officers received a report on Thursday in regards to a children being dropped off of a bus in “a location unknown to them.”

When the children were found and returned to their parents, the release says they told them that the bus they had ridden was driven in a way that threw four passengers from their seats.

EPD officers investigating the incident say three of the juvenile passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment, and that one of them was so injured they were taken to an outside children’s hospital. According to an officer narrative provided to News Channel 11, one of those students was found to have a spinal fracture caused by the incident.

In that same document, other children on the bus told officers that the driver, James Sage, had been driving too fast when he hit a speed bump on Okolona Drive. Officers were also told that at times, Sage would allegedly drive the bus in an erratic way to make students on the bus “laugh and bounce around some.”

After the speedbump incident, one of the passengers said they asked Sage to get off the bus near Rock Creek School due to their injuries. Sage reportedly told the juvenile that they couldn’t before dropping them off at another stop that wasn’t their own.

A warrant was obtained for Sage’s arrest, and officer say he was taken into custody Friday and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault for the injured students, two counts of child neglect for students dropped at incorrect locations and 14 counts of Reckless Endangerment for all passengers onboard. Sage’s bond has been set at $75,000.

In a previous statement to News Channel 11, Unicoi County Schools officials said Sage had been suspended pending the result of the investigation and that the system is reviewing training and monitoring protocols for drivers.