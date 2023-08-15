GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Erwin man was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on Monday.

Joshua Dwayne Mabery, 47, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine following a three-day trial ending on March 30 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.

According to a Department of Justice release, evidence presented at the trial showed Mabery was released from prison on a federal conviction in 2012 for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and reportedly began distributing methamphetamine in the fall of 2020 in Northeast Tennessee.

In February 2021, Mabery and a co-conspirator were arrested in Washington County, Tennessee after returning from Knoxville with over a half-kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, the release said.

The indictment was a result of a joint investigation by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson City Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

Mabery will be on supervised release for 10 years following his release from prison.