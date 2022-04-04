JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee investigators have charged an Erwin man with rape.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported rape and assault on Sunday. Deputies met with the victim at a local hospital where they were being treated for injuries received during the incident.

Investigators identified Rigoberto A. Llamas, 19 or Erwin, as the suspect and charged him with rape.

The sheriff’s office says Llamas is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $51,000 bond.