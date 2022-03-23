WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – An Erwin, Tennessee man was arrested following an incident at a hotel in Weaverville, North Carolina on Sunday.

According to the Weaverville Police Department, Richard Carlton Barnhill was arrested after officers responded to a Fairfield Inn in regards to a possible trespassing incident. Investigators say that Barnhill assaulted a woman and held her against her will.

Barnhill was taken into custody and charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation, attempted second-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree trespassing. He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $352,000 bond.

The release says the investigation is still ongoing.