Erwin church burglarized, suspect leaves with approx. $2,000 worth of items

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Detectives are investigating a break-in at a church, according to an incident report.

Someone pried open a side door at Faith Baptist Church’s gym entrance, sometime between Monday and Wednesday.

The report also stated the person busted two doors, then stole a dehumidifier and a portable organ from inside the church.

The suspect also burglarized an outbuilding at the church, stealing a gas gril and backpack sprayer among other things.

“It appears that they may have played ball during their break-in,” Sgt. Nick Hughes with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department said. “There were several corn-hole bean bags throughout the gym. Church members had told us that they clean that up after they are used.”

Sgt. Hughes said this is not the first time the church has had something stolen from its property.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.