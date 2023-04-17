UPDATE 5:17 a.m.: According to officials, the hostage has been released. Officials say that the alleged suspect is still inside the residence and negotiations are in place.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police are on the scene of an active situation at the Lynn Ridge Apartment complex.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is assisting with what’s being called a ‘hostage situation’.

Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said officers responded to the area of Bluefield Avenue around midnight to serve a warrant. The situation then turned into the suspect allegedly barricading themselves and taking a hostage, according to Fraley.

Surrounding buildings have reportedly been evacuated as officers attempt to de-escalate the situation.

The public is urged to avoid this area as it is an active scene.

This is a developing story, we’ll continue to update you both on-air and online as we learn more.