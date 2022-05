ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities requested the public’s help to identify a man allegedly involved in an aggravated assault and shoplifting incident at Harbor Freight on May 2.

The Elizabethton Police Department described the man as white, and he was seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts and a hat.

Those with any information are asked to contact Investigator David Peters at 423-547-6225 or dial 911.