ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting outside a convenience store that injured a man on Monday night. No charges have yet been filed.

According to a release from the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD), officers responded to the Stateline Market on Highway 19E regarding a shooting around 9:18 p.m. They reportedly found a man lying on the ground inside the store with a single gunshot wound to his right hip. He was conscious and alert.

According to the release, officers learned the victim and another man were arguing when the man who was shot “approached the other male and struck him in the face multiple times.” The release says witnesses then heard one gunshot and the shooting victim ran into the store.

The other man, who allegedly fired the shot, reportedly entered a vehicle and drove away.

The injured man was treated at an area hospital and later released, the EPD stated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The parties involved have been identified and the circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, pending follow-up interviews and consultation with the district attorney’s office,” the EPD said.

EPD Chief Jason Shaw told News Channel 11 authorities have not yet interviewed the alleged shooter but have spoken with his attorney.

“That’s some of the follow ups we’d like to finalize,” Shaw said.

While no charges have been filed, follow up interviews and consultation with the First Judicial District District Attorney’s office will influence any potential charges.

“Hopefully we can get it closed out by the first of next week, depending on what falls into place,” Shaw said, adding that the DA will make the final call regarding any charges.

Shaw said the help of bystanders who spoke to investigators “absolutely made it” in terms of the police being able to piece together what had occurred. In the release, the police department thanked the witnesses and staff of Stateline Market for their cooperation and assistance with the investigation.