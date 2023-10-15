ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) is investigating an attempted robbery that took place at Walmart on Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the department, the incident took place at around 12:40 p.m. Police told News Channel 11 that the suspect is not in custody and did not get away with anything during the attempted robbery.

No confirmation on whether the suspect was armed was available by police.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.