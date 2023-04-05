ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person investigators say was involved in a robbery.

According to Investigator James Stevens, the robbery occurred at Sammy’s Market on West G Street on March 30. The suspect was armed and left the store with cash, according to Stevens.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the subject is asked to contact the Elizabethton Police Department. Anonymous tips for the EPD can be shared at Tip411.com.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.