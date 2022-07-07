ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Oak Street where they found one person shot, according to the Elizabethton Police Department. The person was taken to a hospital.

Police say one person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

Officers are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.