CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man wanted on several charges including aggravated assault on a first responder was arrested on Wednesday, police report.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to a Scotchman gas station regarding a suspicious vehicle on Dec. 31.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a man identified as Sidney Byers, 43, of Elizabethton, who reportedly had active warrants out of Carter County for failure to appear.

When deputies told Byers to exit the vehicle, he reportedly became “belligerent and non-compliant,” the CCSO report stated.

Byers then allegedly kicked a deputy and struck two deputies with the driver-side door of his vehicle, according to the report. Byers then reportedly drove off and deputies attempted to follow the vehicle, eventually losing sight of Byers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Byers was charged with the following:

Two counts of aggravated assault against first responders

Felony evading arrest

Driving on a suspended license

Resisting stop/arrest

Misuse of registration

On Wednesday, the CCSO reported a vehicle belonging to Byers was found shortly after 6 p.m. at a gas station near Highway 19 E.

Byers was then arrested and taken to the Carter County Detention Center, where he’s being held on an $85,000 bond.