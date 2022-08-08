(WJHL) — An Elizabethton man on Monday pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun illegally.

A release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin revealed Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, received a 10-year sentence — 30% of which he must serve before parole eligibility.

The charge and guilty plea stemmed from a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrest. A news release from Baldwin’s office stated an officer pulled over codefendant Miranda Carol Sluss after noticing an expired registration. Perkins had been sitting in the passenger seat, reports stated.

A K9 officer found a “large quantity of methamphetamine” with Sluss, and a Taurus 9 mm handgun was uncovered from between the front passenger seat and center console. The release states that Sluss has already been found guilty of possessing the methamphetamine.

Perkins had previous violent crime convictions, including aggravated burglary and robbery, the release stated. Those convictions had made it illegal for Perkins to have a firearm.