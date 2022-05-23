(Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected from a previous version.)

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man previously facing rape charges was sentenced on Monday to probation time following a jury trial.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Roark told News Channel 11 that in total, Kenneth Payne received two periods of 11 months and 29 days of probation, amounting to nearly two years.

Payne entered an Alford plea to amend several of his charges, while others were dismissed. Each of Payne’s rape charges was either dismissed or amended to assault.

The district attorney’s office negotiated the plea in exchange that Payne waive his right to judicial diversion, which could have resulted in all charges being wiped from his record. Roark also said that Payne had previously spent time in jail before being released to bond monitoring.

News Channel 11 first reported on Payne after he was arrested by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office on August 23, 2020. At the time, he was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Payne was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.