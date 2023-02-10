CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was arrested on Thursday after investigators say he shared an image of child pornography online.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), investigators received an online tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in reference to an image of child pornography that has been shared online from a Carter County IP address.

During the investigation, the CCSO reported the IP was determined to come from the address of Steven Thomas Gregg, 61, of Elizabethton. Investigators also discovered that Gregg was reportedly on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry following a 2016 conviction of a criminal attempt to commit sexual exploration of a minor.

Gregg was being held on a $10,000 bond at the Carter County Detention Center.