HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The father of a 14-year-old girl is asking for justice after he claims his daughter was raped in the boy’s bathroom at East Hickman High School.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11’s sister station News 2 in Nashville that Zanaido Morales, 18, was arrested in the East Hickman High School parking lot before school Tuesday and charged with one count of rape.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said Morales bonded out late Tuesday night as he was being held on a $15,000 bond.

On Wednesday, the girl’s father said he’s outraged about the release. News 2 is not identifying the father to protect the girl’s identity.

“A father is suppose to protect the whole family, and this is one time I couldn’t protect my daughter,” the girl’s father said,

According to the father, his daughter was led into the boy’s bathroom at East Hickman High School on Aug. 18.

“My daughter is 14 years old. She is a girl. He is 18 years old; he knows better,” the girl’s father said.

He said when his daughter came forward about the alleged incident, the family reported it to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

“We had received a complaint of a sexual assault in nature at East Hickman High School. Detectives worked the case, found a probable cause for a suspect, then arrested the suspect yesterday morning in the parking lot of the high school,” Lt. Michael Doddo said.

According to Doddo, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office has received additional information since the investigation began.

“We’ve gotten some phone calls from other jurisdictions inquiring about this individual and we’ve had some females come forward. If there are any other individuals out there, [they are asked] to come forward,” Doddo said.

As for the father of the 14-year-old girl, he said the family is asking for justice as they may have no choice but to move schools.

“We are going to have to move; there is no doubt. This is a little town. There’s no limit for a father to go to stop his baby from crying, from throwing up because she’s sick to her stomach and has to replay it over and over and over and over,” the victim’s father said.

The sheriff’s office told News 2 if Morales is convicted in Hickman County, he could face anywhere from eight to 30 years in prison with a fine of up to $25,000 dollars.

News 2 did reach out to East Hickman High School Wednesday, but the school declined to comment. A call to the Board of Education was also made, but was not returned.