BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a three-month-long investigation has led to charges against two people.

Bristol, Virginia police arrested Charles Iman, 54, and Denise Iman, 48, both of Bristol, on Friday.

According to the police department, the arrests came following an investigation into an incident involving Charles Iman and a 14-year-old.

Charles Iman was charged with indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years old. Denise Iman was charged with obstruction of justice.

Charles Iman is being held in jail without bond and was arraigned on Monday, according to police. Denise Iman was released on a $2,000 bond with an arraignment hearing set for Oct. 18.