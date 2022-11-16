BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The case of a man accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy over drugs was bound over to Sullivan County Criminal Court on Tuesday, according to an affidavit filed on Nov. 15.

Authorities accuse Korey Allen Barnette of stabbing teenager Gavin Brown with Brown’s own knife. Police reported finding Brown in his residence with blunt force trauma to the back of his head on Nov. 4.

Barnette’s next court hearing was set for Jan. 13, 2023, according to court documents. He faces a first-degree murder charge and aggravated robbery. A judge set Barnette’s bond at $250,000.

Another man reportedly connected to the case, identified as Mason Dubois, was bound over to criminal court as well and faces especially aggravated robbery. Dubois’s accessory after the fact charge was dismissed on Nov. 15 in General Session Court.

Police testified finding Brown’s backpack at the residence of Barnette and Dubois. It reportedly contained baggies full of suspected marijuana, as well as Brown’s insurance card. No other substances were mentioned in the affidavit.

Court documents also indicate that Dubois will appear in Sullivan County Criminal Court on Jan. 13, 2023. His bond was set at $75,000.