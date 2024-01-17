GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A Duffield man was sentenced to serve ten years in prison after he was charged with 35 counts of possessing child pornography.

According to a release from the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, David Bishop Jr., 36, was charged after the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip in 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip was in reference to “13 pornographic videos of prepubescent children [that] were uploaded by a Dropbox subscriber.”

According to the release, the sheriff’s office’s Crimes Against Children Investigator Rachel Townsend established an alias and executed search warrants across several messaging, internet and electronic mail providers to locate the user in Scott County.

The release said Bishop was identified as the suspect after investigators located his resume and other identifying information on a connected G-mail account.

After that, officers executed a search warrant at Bishop’s home, seizing “several sex toys, aids, electronic communication and storage devices.” A forensic analysis was conducted by the Virginia State Police (VSP) High Tech Crimes Unit, which discovered videos of various unknown prepubescent victims, some of whom appeared to be under two years old, according to the release.

Bishop was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 15 years suspended, the release said. Upon release, Bishop must serve no less than five years of active supervised probation and will be required to comply with the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.

Bishop requested his sentence to be served on Home Electronic Monitoring and “filed a letter of support purportedly from 22 various members of his community.” That request was denied, the release said.