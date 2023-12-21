RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia corrections officials reportedly seized illegal drugs that were found inside a book mailed to an inmate at Red Onion State Prison in Pound.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, while inspecting mail sent to the inmate, the department’s Centralized Mail Unit discovered 36 strips of Buprenorphine within the spine of a book.

The department said the incident remains under investigation.

“I would like to thank the VADOC’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center employees for preventing this item from getting into our facility,” Director Chad Dotson said. “The Department will continue to work to prevent the entry of drugs and contraband into all facilities, fostering a safe and secure environment for both employees and inmates.”

The department’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center has stopped more than 100 pieces of mail containing suspected drugs this year, according to the department.