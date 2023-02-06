BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task Force, ATF, and Big Stone Gap Police Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men were arrested: Justin Wesley Jr. and Roderick Thomas-Kirby of Detroit.

The WCSO says the suspects are facing charges of distribution of controlled narcotics and conspiracy to distribute controlled narcotics.