JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic stop at Roan Street and Mountcastle Drive led to the arrests of two Johnson City men Friday morning on multiple drug charges.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) stated that when officers pulled over a vehicle for a headlight violation, they found that the driver, Paul Wolford, 49, had a suspended driver’s license and a failure-to-appear warrant out of Washington County.



From left to right: Paul Wolford, 49, and Justin Miller, 38 (PHOTOS: Washington Co. Detention Center)

The passenger, identified as Justin Miller, 38, also showed an unspecified warrant out of Johnson City, according to authorities. When police arrested the duo, they found 265 grams of meth, 2 grams of crack cocaine, 16 Xanax pills, 10 oxycodone pills, a “small amount of marijuana” and drug paraphernalia, the release stated. Officers also reportedly found a large sum of cash in Wolford’s possession.

Police charged Wolford and Miller with felony possession of meth with intent to distribute, felony possession of Schedules II, IV and VI drugs with intent to distribute and drug paraphernalia. Wolford faces additional charges, including violation of light law, driving on a suspended license (second offense) and driving while in possession of meth.

The JCPD transported them to the Washington County Detention Center, where Wolford and Miller remain on a $33,000 and $31,000 bond, respectively. They will appear in court on April 11 at 1:30 p.m.