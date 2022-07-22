KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A call to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) concerning possible drug activity from a residence at the 200 block of Asbury Street lead to two people’s arrests Wednesday.

A news release from the agency revealed that deputies arrested Susan R. Adams, 40, and Matthew J. Carpenter, 39, on other outstanding charges. Adams’ outstanding warrants included failure to report and violation of probation. Carpenter’s included violation of probation; simple possession; drug paraphernalia; driving on a revoked, canceled or suspended license and compliance with financial responsibility.

Investigators with the Special Operations Unit obtained a warrant to search the residence and reportedly seized unspecified amounts of meth, heroin and multiple types of pills. Officers also found numerous types of paraphernalia. All the illegal substances valued at approximately $6,725, the report states.

Further charges are pending for Adams and Carpenter; both remain behind bars due to the outstanding warrants. Adams’ bond information was not revealed in the release; however, the SCSO noted Carpenter’s bond sits at $12,000.

The SCSO thanked concerned community members for reporting the suspected drug activity. The release also revealed several people who had visited the residence were arrested on various charges, including controlled substance violations.

No further information has been released at this time.