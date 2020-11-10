Driving under the influence arrest leads to child abuse charges, Washington County deputies say

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driving under the influence arrest led to child abuse charges after a 2-year-old child was found abandoned in a high chair for several hours, Washington County deputies said in a press release on Tuesday.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Jennifer Rodgers on Monday after a crash on Bob Davis Road in Gray. Rodgers received driving under the influence and Schedule II drug charges.

Later that evening, deputies arrived at 405 Laurel Brook Court to check on Rodgers’ 2-year-old child, according to the release. They found the child in a high chair, where he had been for hours, soiled with urine, while 27-year-old Jacob Leonard was asleep in a different room, the release said.

Deputies reported that after waking Leonard, he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Deputies arrested Leonard and charged him with aggravated child abuse and neglect and simple possession/casual exchange. Rodgers was also charged with child endangerment after the preliminary investigation.

Leonard is jailed at the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, and Rodgers is jailed on a $7,500 bond. Both will appear in General Sessions Court later today.