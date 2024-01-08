BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A suspect in a Bluff City police chase is in custody, according to police.

The Bluff City Police Department said Seth York turned himself in on Monday.

Police believe York was the driver in a pursuit that ended in a crash last week.

York is charged with:

  • Speeding (100 mph/45 mph zone)
  • Felony evading
  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon
  • Driving on the shoulder
  • Financial responsibility
  • Expired registration
  • Misdemeanor evading

Police are still trying to identify and find another suspect who was in the vehicle.