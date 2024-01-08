BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A suspect in a Bluff City police chase is in custody, according to police.
The Bluff City Police Department said Seth York turned himself in on Monday.
Police believe York was the driver in a pursuit that ended in a crash last week.
York is charged with:
- Speeding (100 mph/45 mph zone)
- Felony evading
- Reckless driving
- Reckless endangerment
- Reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon
- Driving on the shoulder
- Financial responsibility
- Expired registration
- Misdemeanor evading
Police are still trying to identify and find another suspect who was in the vehicle.