ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Roan Mountain.

Kalil Kisa James Isbell, has been charged with reckless driving, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license after he was found hiding near the Roan Mountain Recycling Center following a police pursuit where Isbell was clocked driving over 100 miles per hour, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was alerted that Avery County deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle traveling on Highway 19E. The vehicle passed the Carter County deputy and radar confirmed to he was going 100 miles per hour and increasing in speed, according to a report from the CCSO.

Due to the high rate of speed, deputies lost sight of the vehicle soon after it passed. Deputies then began to search the area for the driver.

A deputy discovered a silver Hyundai Sonata registered to Pakissa Isbell parked outside of J&J Antiques and Collectibles and soon after found Isbell laying in a ditch near the recycling center.

According to the report, Isbell said that the Sonata belonged to him. Isbell was taken to jail without further incident.