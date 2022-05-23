JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman accused of stabbing a person during an argument near Downtown Square faces a felony charge.

According to Johnson City police (JCPD), officers responded to a breezeway area early Sunday at 12:25 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a person who had a deep cut on their hand.

Officers found the stabbing suspect, identified as Jerrie Boyd, nearby. The JCPD reportedly found a knife in her possession, a news release stated.

Police charged Boyd with aggravated assault and transported her to the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. She will appear in Washington County Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Monday.