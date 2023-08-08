BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt pleaded guilty to the murders of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss on Monday and will serve life in prison without parole, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.

Britt pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder following shootings in January, during which he reportedly killed Arnold and Countiss before stealing Countiss’s vehicle.

Katie Arnold’s mother told News Channel 11 in January that Britt and Arnold had been in a relationship and that she broke up with him following a domestic dispute.

An affidavit from his January arrest said Britt shot Arnold through the window of her own home, then ran to a neighboring home where he killed Barry Countiss and stole his car. The morning after, Britt was spotted in Countiss’s vehicle and was taken into custody following a police pursuit and crash in Johnson City.

Staubus told News Channel 11 that Donald Britt pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and several additional charges, and he will serve life in prison without parole.