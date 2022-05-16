WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A domestic assault call from the 1400 block of Hairetown Road Sunday morning ended with a foot pursuit involving Washington County, Tennessee deputies and the suspect.

A news release Monday morning revealed that deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrived at the scene at 4:45 a.m. May 15, where they found the suspect, identified as Troy Ellison, 24.

A struggle ensued, and Ellison reportedly “assaulted one of the officers” during the incident before fleeing the scene. Deputies found him nearby several hours later, but Ellison attempted to flee a second time. A foot chase led to his arrest.

The WCSO charged him with domestic assault, aggravated assault on an officer, two counts of resisting/evading arrest and vandalism. Ellison was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond and awaits an arraignment hearing scheduled on May 16.