DOJ: Wise, Va. man sentenced after conspiring to traffic meth from Atlanta

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – On Monday, a Wise County man was sentenced to 135 months in prison after conspiring to distribute methamphetamine throughout numerous parts of the southern United States.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) states that three months ago, Justin S. Cress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Cress had reportedly served as a “middle-man” while working with numerous individuals throughout Lee and Wise Counties in Virginia, while also establishing ties in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cress now joins co-defendant Austin Hammond, who was previously sentenced to 135 months in prison as well, the DOJ reports.

Daniel E. Rowland, Jonathan A. Rollins and Eric M. Glass are scheduled to be sentenced for the same conspiracy later in January.