ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A man from Wise County, Virginia has been sentenced to 195 months in federal prison after he was found to be in possession of drugs and firearms following a crash.

Malcolm T’Rell Pinkston, 31, was in possession of 48 grams of fentanyl, as well as a 5.56 caliber and 9-millimeter pistol after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The release states that Pinkston also had several magazines and additional rounds of ammunition. Following the wreck, he was visibly impaired and handling the 9mm pistol next to his crashed car, according to the DOJ.

Two deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were taken to the hospital for exposure to fentanyl after processing the evidence.

The release adds that Pinkston was on supervised release at the time of his accident due to a federal conviction to distribute oxycodone.

Pinkston pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute and attempting to possess with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in November 2021, according to the release.