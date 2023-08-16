ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Two people accused of playing major roles in bringing methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia were sentenced to over a decade each in prison.

A release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Payton Lee Farris, of Castlewood, and Jamie Lynn Johnson, of Coeburn, were both sentenced after pleading guilty to various meth charges in federal court.

Farris, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to “conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine as well as distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.” According to the DOJ, Farris supplied roughly 40 kilograms of meth that was sold throughout Wise County and the nearby area.

Johnson, 46, was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years after pleading guilty in January to “conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

The DOJ reports Johnson is a repeat offender who was known to trade meth for firearms and “regularly purchased methamphetamine from Farris.”

Every few days, Farris would acquire a pound of meth which he would then supply to Johnson for a profit, according to the release.

Law enforcement agencies from across Southwest Virginia took part in the investigation, alongside federal and state authorities.