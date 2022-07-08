ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-day jury trial found a Meadowview man guilty of meth-related charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The release states Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, originally from Chino Hills, California, helped a Meadowview woman identified as Sally Mae Carr, 42, operate a meth trafficking business in Washington County, Virginia from January 2021 through April 2022.

When officers arrested the duo, they found more than two pounds of crystal meth valued at $42,00 and over $7,000 in currency at a residence. An investigation revealed Bowman and Carr had been planning on conspiring with Bowman’s contacts in Chino Hills to redistribute 200 pounds of meth in Southwest Virginia.

A jury found Bowman guilty on the following charges:

One count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute

Distributing 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing meth

One count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing meth

“Methamphetamine trafficking is currently one of the greatest threats to public safety in Southwest Virginia,”

United States Attorney Kavanaugh stated Friday. “This case represents just one example of the successes we

are achieving with our partners in Virginia’s Attorney General’s Office and local law enforcement agencies

in Southwest Virginia, and we will continue to collaborate to identify individuals responsible for distributing

large quantities of this deadly substance and bring them to justice.”

Bowman’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14, and Carr will be sentenced on Oct. 11. It is unclear when Carr was convicted and on what charges she was found guilty.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Holston River Regional Drug Task Force; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Virginia State Police; Lebanon Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.