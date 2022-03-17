MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

A release from the Department of Justice states Travis Shane Smith, 38, of Marion, was sentenced on Wednesday to 87 months in prison. The DOJ reports Smith had used the messaging app KIK “to distribute child sex abuse materials featuring prepubescent children.”

He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of knowingly distributing visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Court documents used in Smith’s case state that an undercover investigator from Wisconsin found out Smith was a member of an online chat room centered around child pornography. While using the chatroom, Smith posted several graphic videos.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department.